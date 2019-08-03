Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Holder Great Point Partners Has Upped Stake; As Citigroup (C) Stock Rose, Shareholder Focused Wealth Management Has Raised Holding

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 20.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 9,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 53,247 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 44,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $67.61. About 14.56 million shares traded or 10.86% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 04/04/2018 – ALTURA MINING APPOINTS CITI AS CORPORATE ADVISER; 08/05/2018 – Citigroup has leading positions in low-risk businesses that serve global corporations like cash management, payments and receivables processing, and payroll, ValueAct said; 27/03/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC RR.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1083P; 28/03/2018 – GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG GWD.DE – CITI AND JP MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND TOGETHER WITH BERENBERG AND SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 12/04/2018 – Octo Telematics IPO on hold as Russian shareholder hit by sanctions; 16/03/2018 – Sen. Masto: Cortez Masto, Colleagues Call for CFPB to Investigate Citigroup’s CARD Act Violations; 21/03/2018 – Citigroup Bolsters Investment Banking Ranks With Eye on Cash-Rich Private-Equity Firms; 16/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman portfolio manager Steve Eisman’s top pick is Citigroup; 03/05/2018 – blacq: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond: sources DUBA; 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152

Great Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc bought 43,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% . The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.30 million, up from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.04. About 387,730 shares traded or 25.27% up from the average. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces ACE-083 Phase 2 Trial Presentation at the American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 10/04/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Acceleron to Participate in Two Healthcare Investor Conferences in May; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA – BELIEVES EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND PROJECTED OPERATING REQUIREMENTS INTO 2021; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC XLRN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65; 19/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-19; 30/04/2018 – Acceleron to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Operating and Financial Results on May 8, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acceleron Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLRN); 02/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference May 22

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20 million and $330.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Corpor Hi Yld Fd I (HYT) by 150,042 shares to 63,376 shares, valued at $650,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 17,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,852 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael had sold 7,000 shares worth $442,708 on Wednesday, February 13.

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83 million and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NYSE:PBYI) by 479,700 shares to 900,000 shares, valued at $34.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 85,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.57M shares, and cut its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY).

