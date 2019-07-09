Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Holder Fiera Capital Lowered Position by $686,090 as Market Valuation Declined; As Autodesk (ADSK) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Reliance Trust Has Trimmed Position

Reliance Trust decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 16.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust sold 2,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,451 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, down from 14,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $170.12. About 490,375 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 1C TO 4C, EST. 16C; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $559.9 MLN VS $485.7 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 55c-Loss 73c; 06/03/2018 – Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth Highlights Autodesk Fourth Quarter Results; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – Autodesk: Michael L. Mark Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) by 30.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 14,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,870 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 48,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.78. About 92,993 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 18.82% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.39% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON 1Q LOSS/SHR 58C, EST. LOSS/SHR 65C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acceleron Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLRN); 09/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC XLRN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65; 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 22/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [ERRATA] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-22; 30/04/2018 – Acceleron to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Operating and Financial Results on May 8, 2018; 19/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-19; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.58; 02/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 22/05/2018 – Acceleron Announces Initiation of PULSAR Phase 2 Trial of Sotatercept in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold XLRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 10.00% more from 42.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 16,831 shares. Moreover, Fred Alger Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 24,000 shares. Bamco Inc New York accumulated 120,677 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 8,116 shares. 591,918 were accumulated by Artisan Prns Lp. Fiera Corporation reported 33,870 shares. Automobile Association accumulated 77,426 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 166,523 shares. Putnam Invs Llc invested in 0.01% or 69,947 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc has 0% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Qvt Lp invested 2.24% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 3,246 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0% or 136,143 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement System invested in 0% or 61,614 shares. Zeke Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 17,693 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $30.56 million activity. $190,250 worth of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) shares were bought by Zakrzewski Joseph S.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 1,150 shares to 2,650 shares, valued at $777,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 3,448 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,722 shares, and has risen its stake in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG).

Analysts await Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.24 EPS, up 61.90% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.63 per share. After $-0.74 actual EPS reported by Acceleron Pharma Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.57% EPS growth.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.48M for 128.88 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

