Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Holder Farallon Capital Management Boosted Stake by $12.65 Million as Share Value Rose; As Concho Res (CXO) Share Value Declined, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Upped Holding

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 18.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 51,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The hedge fund held 325,001 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.06M, up from 273,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $72.36. About 700,281 shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE IN FIRST YEAR TO CONCHO’S KEY PER-SHARE METRICS; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap; 28/03/2018 – Len Vermillion: #BREAKING: Concho acquiring RSP Permian in $9.5 billion merger; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP Permian for about $8 bln; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP in Permian push; 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q Net $835M; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – AS PART OF DEAL, CO EXPECTS TO REALIZE OVER $60 MLN IN ANNUAL CORPORATE LEVEL SAVINGS; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – SEES DEAL TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO KEY PER-SHARE METRICS; 30/03/2018 – Concho Resources’ (CXO) CEO Tim Leach on Concho Resources Acquisition of RSP Permian (Transcript); 14/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) by 13.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 275,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% . The hedge fund held 2.38 million shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.60 million, up from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $45.09. About 31,893 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 21/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 Acceleron to Host Educational Webinar with Leading Clinicians to Provide an Overview of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH); 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA – BELIEVES EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND PROJECTED OPERATING REQUIREMENTS INTO 2021; 07/05/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – ACCELERON GETS FDA FAST TRACK FOR ACE-083 IN FSHD; 02/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.58; 19/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-19; 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 30/04/2018 – Acceleron to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Operating and Financial Results on May 8, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold XLRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 10.00% more from 42.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity reported 16,730 shares. Artisan Partners LP invested in 0.05% or 591,918 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 57,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Foresite Capital Ii Limited Liability Corporation invested in 3.97% or 188,602 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Group Lp has invested 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has invested 0.03% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Alkeon Capital Lc has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc has 59,315 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company Ny holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 7,754 shares. Moreover, Legal General Grp Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 17,744 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw has 0.21% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Moreover, Westfield Capital Management Lp has 0.49% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). State Street Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.84 million shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 72,796 shares. 246,638 are owned by Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19B and $12.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crispr Therapeutics Ag by 525,000 shares to 725,000 shares, valued at $25.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novocure Ltd by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05M shares, and cut its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $190,250 activity.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evergy Inc by 8,589 shares to 23,438 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tellurian Inc New by 65,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 529,632 shares, and cut its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold CXO shares while 131 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 188.43 million shares or 0.36% less from 189.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 77 shares or 0% of its portfolio. American Assets Inv Mngmt Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 4,480 shares. 11,350 are owned by Systematic Financial Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 119,595 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) holds 0.05% or 2,731 shares. Comerica Retail Bank invested in 0.03% or 37,076 shares. Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Clearbridge Investments Llc owns 84 shares. Germany-based Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.04% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Cannell Peter B holds 15,676 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Services Automobile Association reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Tower Limited Liability (Trc) holds 0.04% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) or 6,163 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 3,743 shares. Cap World Invsts stated it has 0.61% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO).