Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Holder Artal Group Sa Increased Stake; As Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Valuation Rose, Ecofin LTD Has Upped Stake by $754,240

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 9,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 33,724 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 24,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $94.19. About 737,117 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $14.5 BLN TO $14.7 BLN; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 07/03/2018 – TE Connectivity showcases 400G connector and cable assembly solutions at OFC 2018; 14/05/2018 – nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.76 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 20/03/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N : MELIUS RESEARCH STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $135; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Adj EPS $5.52-Adj EPS $5.58; 09/05/2018 – TE Connectivity Announces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Dividend Record and Payment Dates; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Net $490M; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In

Artal Group Sa increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) by 725% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa bought 1.45M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.65M shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.84M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $40.73. About 87,295 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 18.82% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.39% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.58; 01/05/2018 – ACCELERON GETS FDA FAST TRACK FOR ACE-083 IN FSHD; 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 10/04/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 12/03/2018 Acceleron to Host Educational Webinar with Leading Clinicians to Provide an Overview of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH); 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON 1Q LOSS/SHR 58C, EST. LOSS/SHR 65C; 19/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-19; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA – BELIEVES EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND PROJECTED OPERATING REQUIREMENTS INTO 2021; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces ACE-083 Phase 2 Trial Presentation at the American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 22/05/2018 – Acceleron Announces Initiation of PULSAR Phase 2 Trial of Sotatercept in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

Ecofin Ltd, which manages about $1.49 billion and $144.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQUNF) by 77,170 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $13.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 694,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,541 shares, and cut its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.07 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.05M shares or 0.1% of the stock. Meridian Counsel holds 0.16% or 3,293 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants has 0.1% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 11,202 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.12% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 64,683 shares. Financial Counselors stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has invested 0.17% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 682,354 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv accumulated 0.02% or 158,757 shares. Moreover, Destination Wealth has 0% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.15% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Verity And Verity Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2,665 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ckw Grp Inc holds 0.02% or 1,100 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Co Ltd Liability Company reported 16,870 shares. Charles Schwab Management holds 0.09% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 1.76 million shares. Hightower Advsrs Lc invested 0.04% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc by 100,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $9.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autolus Therapeutics Plc by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,000 shares, and cut its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold XLRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 10.00% more from 42.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geller Advisors Llc invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Bamco Ny reported 120,677 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 0% or 39,026 shares. New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Artal Group owns 1.65 million shares. Swiss Bancorp reported 79,800 shares. Td Asset stated it has 102,602 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 35,259 are held by Wells Fargo & Mn. Fred Alger Mngmt accumulated 24,000 shares. Sg Americas Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 15,398 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0% or 57,400 shares. 329 are held by Daiwa Securities Gru Inc. California State Teachers Retirement has 66,706 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $30.56 million activity. CELGENE CORP /DE/ also bought $30.37 million worth of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) on Friday, January 18.