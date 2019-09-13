Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 61.82 N/A -2.76 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 1 22.84 N/A -0.89 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Acceleron Pharma Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Acceleron Pharma Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Acceleron Pharma Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Acceleron Pharma Inc. has an average price target of $52.33, and a 19.20% upside potential. Meanwhile, VBI Vaccines Inc.’s average price target is $5, while its potential upside is 563.22%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that VBI Vaccines Inc. seems more appealing than Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25% VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while VBI Vaccines Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

VBI Vaccines Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.