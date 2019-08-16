Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 63.39 N/A -2.76 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3%

Risk and Volatility

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s current beta is 1.16 and it happens to be 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sierra Oncology Inc.’s beta is 1.21 which is 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.3 and a Quick Ratio of 19.3. Competitively, Sierra Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.1 and has 13.1 Quick Ratio. Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 34.16% upside potential and a consensus price target of $60.4.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.6% and 66.4% respectively. 0.6% are Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.38% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25% Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Sierra Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats Sierra Oncology Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.