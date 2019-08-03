Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 42 171.38 N/A -2.76 0.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 87 96.78 N/A -3.99 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Acceleron Pharma Inc. are 19.3 and 19.3 respectively. Its competitor Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is 5.2. Acceleron Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 38.51% for Acceleron Pharma Inc. with consensus price target of $61. On the other hand, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 105.85% and its consensus price target is $185. The results provided earlier shows that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Acceleron Pharma Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.6% and 69.6% respectively. Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, 0.3% are Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.