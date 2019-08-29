Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)

Both Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 62.44 N/A -2.76 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.16 beta indicates that Acceleron Pharma Inc. is 16.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.42 beta is the reason why it is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Acceleron Pharma Inc. are 19.3 and 19.3 respectively. Its competitor Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is 5.3. Acceleron Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s upside potential is 26.30% at a $56 average price target. On the other hand, Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 986.62% and its average price target is $3.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Acceleron Pharma Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.6% and 45.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Proteon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.