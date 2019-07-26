Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Both Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 159.39 N/A -2.59 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 68.91 N/A -1.80 0.00

Demonstrates Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -153.6% -104.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.32 shows that Acceleron Pharma Inc. is 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is 105.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.05 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Acceleron Pharma Inc. is 19.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 19.3. The Current Ratio of rival Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is 8.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.7. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Acceleron Pharma Inc. is $61, with potential upside of 48.93%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.1% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares and 15.1% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares. 13.9% are Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.61% -0.92% -0.66% -23.28% 18.82% -3.31% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 4.73% 11.95% 34.09% 12.47% -80.52% 47.62%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. has -3.31% weaker performance while Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 47.62% stronger performance.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.