Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

As Biotechnology businesses, Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 64.04 N/A -2.76 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 14 8.27 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Acceleron Pharma Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 19.3 and 19.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Acceleron Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Acceleron Pharma Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s consensus target price is $60.4, while its potential upside is 32.81%. Competitively NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $25.5, with potential upside of 71.26%. Based on the results delivered earlier, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Acceleron Pharma Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares and 45.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares. Competitively, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.