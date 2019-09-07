Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 63.60 N/A -2.76 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Acceleron Pharma Inc. and KemPharm Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3%

Risk & Volatility

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s 1.16 beta indicates that its volatility is 16.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. KemPharm Inc.’s 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Acceleron Pharma Inc. is 19.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 19.3. The Current Ratio of rival KemPharm Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Acceleron Pharma Inc. and KemPharm Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 KemPharm Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 17.49% and an $52.33 consensus target price. On the other hand, KemPharm Inc.’s potential upside is 26.74% and its consensus target price is $1.05. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that KemPharm Inc. seems more appealing than Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of KemPharm Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25% KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. has 0.25% stronger performance while KemPharm Inc. has -29.21% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats KemPharm Inc.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.