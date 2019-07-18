Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI)

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 162.43 N/A -2.59 0.00 GTx Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.67 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Acceleron Pharma Inc. and GTx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% GTx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1.32 beta, while its volatility is 32.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, GTx Inc. has beta of 2.43 which is 143.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.3 and a Quick Ratio of 19.3. Competitively, GTx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.4 and has 12.4 Quick Ratio. Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GTx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Acceleron Pharma Inc. and GTx Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 GTx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s upside potential is 46.14% at a $61 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Acceleron Pharma Inc. and GTx Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.1% and 28.2%. 13.9% are Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 17.7% of GTx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.61% -0.92% -0.66% -23.28% 18.82% -3.31% GTx Inc. -10.34% -12.61% 6.34% -32.9% -94.03% 33.33%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while GTx Inc. had bullish trend.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

GTx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecules for the treatment of breast and prostate cancer, and other medical conditions. It focuses on the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) for the treatment of breast cancer, stress urinary incontinence (SUI), and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD); and selective androgen receptor degraders (SARDs) to treat progressive castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). The companyÂ’s lead SARM candidate is the enobosarm GTx-024, a Phase II open-label proof-of-concept clinical trial for patients with advanced androgen receptor (AR) positive triple-negative breast cancer; and estrogen receptor positive and AR positive advanced breast cancer, as well as postmenopausal women with SUI. GTx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.