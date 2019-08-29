Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Both Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 62.44 N/A -2.76 0.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8%

Volatility & Risk

Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1.16 beta, while its volatility is 16.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.99 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Acceleron Pharma Inc. is 19.3 while its Current Ratio is 19.3. Meanwhile, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.2 while its Quick Ratio is 8.2. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$56 is Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 26.30%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.2% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.