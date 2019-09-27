Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

We will be contrasting the differences between Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 45 0.00 45.40M -2.76 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 8 0.00 32.93M -1.15 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Acceleron Pharma Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 101,930,848.68% -35.9% -33.4% CEL-SCI Corporation 406,543,209.88% 0% -102.6%

Volatility and Risk

Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a beta of 1.16 and its 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, CEL-SCI Corporation’s beta is 2.83 which is 183.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Acceleron Pharma Inc. are 19.3 and 19.3 respectively. Its competitor CEL-SCI Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Acceleron Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Acceleron Pharma Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 CEL-SCI Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s upside potential is 29.40% at a $52.25 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10% of CEL-SCI Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Competitively, held 4.9% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25% CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than CEL-SCI Corporation

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.