Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 154.30 N/A -2.59 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Volatility and Risk

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s 1.32 beta indicates that its volatility is 32.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is 119.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.19 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Acceleron Pharma Inc. is 19.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 19.3. The Current Ratio of rival Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is 24.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 24.9. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$61 is Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 50.39%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.1% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares and 74% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders held 13.9% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.61% -0.92% -0.66% -23.28% 18.82% -3.31% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -3.79% -4.11% -1.71% -14.81% -67.54% 9.38%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Catalyst Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.