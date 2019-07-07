Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 162.74 N/A -2.59 0.00 BioTime Inc. 1 31.85 N/A -0.36 0.00

Demonstrates Acceleron Pharma Inc. and BioTime Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Acceleron Pharma Inc. and BioTime Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% BioTime Inc. 0.00% -62.6% -58.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.32 shows that Acceleron Pharma Inc. is 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, BioTime Inc.’s beta is 2.89 which is 189.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Acceleron Pharma Inc. are 19.3 and 19.3 respectively. Its competitor BioTime Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is 5.3. Acceleron Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioTime Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Acceleron Pharma Inc. and BioTime Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 BioTime Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Acceleron Pharma Inc. is $61, with potential upside of 45.86%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Acceleron Pharma Inc. and BioTime Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.1% and 40.6%. Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of BioTime Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.61% -0.92% -0.66% -23.28% 18.82% -3.31% BioTime Inc. -1.67% -9.23% 3.51% -18.89% -28.89% 29.24%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while BioTime Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats BioTime Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.