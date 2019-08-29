Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Both Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 62.44 N/A -2.76 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 19 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.16 beta indicates that Acceleron Pharma Inc. is 16.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.65 beta which makes it 165.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Acceleron Pharma Inc. is 19.3 while its Current Ratio is 19.3. Meanwhile, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.7. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s upside potential is 26.30% at a $56 average price target. Competitively Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $25, with potential downside of -0.36%. The information presented earlier suggests that Acceleron Pharma Inc. looks more robust than Axsome Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.3% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.2% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. was less bullish than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.