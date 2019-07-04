Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

We will be contrasting the differences between Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 165.85 N/A -2.59 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 101 0.00 N/A -3.58 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -41.2% -37.5%

Volatility & Risk

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s 1.32 beta indicates that its volatility is 32.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Ascendis Pharma A/S is 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.91 beta.

Liquidity

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.3 while its Quick Ratio is 19.3. On the competitive side is, Ascendis Pharma A/S which has a 7.5 Current Ratio and a 7.5 Quick Ratio. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 7 3.00

$61 is Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 43.19%. Competitively the consensus price target of Ascendis Pharma A/S is $158, which is potential 36.18% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Acceleron Pharma Inc. seems more appealing than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.1% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares and 85% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares. About 13.9% of Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.61% -0.92% -0.66% -23.28% 18.82% -3.31% Ascendis Pharma A/S -2.18% 7.72% 73.07% 92.19% 84.7% 94.43%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Ascendis Pharma A/S had bullish trend.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.