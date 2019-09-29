Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

Since Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 44 0.00 45.40M -2.76 0.00 ArQule Inc. 9 -2.51 93.06M -0.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Acceleron Pharma Inc. and ArQule Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Acceleron Pharma Inc. and ArQule Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 102,206,213.42% -35.9% -33.4% ArQule Inc. 1,090,973,036.34% -29.1% -20.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.16 beta means Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s volatility is 16.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. ArQule Inc.’s 118.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Acceleron Pharma Inc. is 19.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 19.3. The Current Ratio of rival ArQule Inc. is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.5. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ArQule Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Acceleron Pharma Inc. and ArQule Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 ArQule Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 29.24% upside potential and a consensus price target of $52.25. Competitively the average price target of ArQule Inc. is $9, which is potential 28.57% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Acceleron Pharma Inc. is looking more favorable than ArQule Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 77.4% of ArQule Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, ArQule Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25% ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. was less bullish than ArQule Inc.

Summary

ArQule Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.