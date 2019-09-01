Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Both Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 62.32 N/A -2.76 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3%

Volatility & Risk

Acceleron Pharma Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.16. Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s 2.23 beta is the reason why it is 123.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Acceleron Pharma Inc. are 19.3 and 19.3. Competitively, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has 3.2 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of Acceleron Pharma Inc. is $56, with potential upside of 24.69%. On the other hand, Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s potential upside is 392.42% and its average price target is $13. Based on the data delivered earlier, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is looking more favorable than Acceleron Pharma Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares and 14.2% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.