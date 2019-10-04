Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)

Both Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 55.62 N/A -2.76 0.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 8.62M -0.78 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% Alterity Therapeutics Limited 778,399,855.52% -56.4% -49.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.16 beta means Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s volatility is 16.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Alterity Therapeutics Limited on the other hand, has 1.03 beta which makes it 3.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Acceleron Pharma Inc. are 19.3 and 19.3. Competitively, Alterity Therapeutics Limited has 4.4 and 4.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 32.28% and an $52.25 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 18.7% are Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25% Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Alterity Therapeutics Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited on 7 of the 10 factors.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.