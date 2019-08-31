Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)

Since Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 62.32 N/A -2.76 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00

In table 1 we can see Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7%

Volatility & Risk

Acceleron Pharma Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.16 beta. Competitively, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s 48.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.48 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Acceleron Pharma Inc. are 19.3 and 19.3. Competitively, Acer Therapeutics Inc. has 10.9 and 10.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Acceleron Pharma Inc. is $56, with potential upside of 24.69%. Competitively Acer Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $48, with potential upside of 1,677.78%. The results provided earlier shows that Acer Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Acceleron Pharma Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Acer Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats Acer Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.