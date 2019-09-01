Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Comparison side by side

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 62.32 N/A -2.76 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.16 shows that Acceleron Pharma Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Zafgen Inc. is 148.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.48 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Acceleron Pharma Inc. are 19.3 and 19.3. Competitively, Zafgen Inc. has 7.8 and 7.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zafgen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Zafgen Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 24.69% for Acceleron Pharma Inc. with consensus target price of $56. Competitively the consensus target price of Zafgen Inc. is $6.67, which is potential 708.48% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Zafgen Inc. seems more appealing than Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares and 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. shares. About 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Zafgen Inc. has 1.14% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. has 0.25% stronger performance while Zafgen Inc. has -81.62% weaker performance.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Zafgen Inc.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.