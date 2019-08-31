Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) and Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL) Comparison side by side

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 62.32 N/A -2.76 0.00 Vital Therapies Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% Vital Therapies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Vital Therapies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s upside potential is 24.69% at a $56 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares and 18.7% of Vital Therapies Inc. shares. About 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.32% of Vital Therapies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25% Vital Therapies Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats Vital Therapies Inc.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Vital Therapies, Inc., a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing a human hepatic cell-based therapy targeting the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its ELAD system is an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials to allow the patientÂ’s own liver to potentially regenerate to a healthy state or to stabilize the patient until transplant. The company was formerly known as Vitagen Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Vital Therapies, Inc. in June 2003. Vital Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.