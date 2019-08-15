Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 42 63.87 N/A -2.76 0.00 Vical Incorporated 1 107.25 N/A -0.55 0.00

In table 1 we can see Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Vical Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6%

Volatility & Risk

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.16 beta. In other hand, Vical Incorporated has beta of 0.27 which is 73.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Acceleron Pharma Inc. are 19.3 and 19.3 respectively. Its competitor Vical Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 36.8 and its Quick Ratio is 36.8. Vical Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Vical Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s consensus price target is $60.4, while its potential upside is 33.16%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Vical Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.6% and 33.9%. Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, Vical Incorporated has 0.97% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25% Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Vical Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

Vical Incorporated beats Acceleron Pharma Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.