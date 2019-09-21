Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Comparison side by side

Since Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 60.69 N/A -2.76 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.3 and a Quick Ratio of 19.3. Competitively, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.2 and has 11.2 Quick Ratio. Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus target price of Acceleron Pharma Inc. is $52.25, with potential upside of 21.23%. On the other hand, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 52.46% and its consensus target price is $60.33. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.6% and 37.9%. Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats Acceleron Pharma Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.