Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 61.48 N/A -2.76 0.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 4 2.05 N/A -1.63 0.00

In table 1 we can see Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.3 and a Quick Ratio of 19.3. Competitively, Surface Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.3 and has 11.3 Quick Ratio. Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Surface Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$56 is Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 28.26%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.6% of Surface Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25% Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Surface Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats Surface Oncology Inc.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.