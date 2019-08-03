Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 42 171.38 N/A -2.76 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 10 21.09 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Acceleron Pharma Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Acceleron Pharma Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.16 beta. PolarityTE Inc.’s 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.3 while its Quick Ratio is 19.3. On the competitive side is, PolarityTE Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PolarityTE Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Acceleron Pharma Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s consensus price target is $61, while its potential upside is 38.51%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares and 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares. About 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 33% of PolarityTE Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25% PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while PolarityTE Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors PolarityTE Inc.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.