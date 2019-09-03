Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 61.31 N/A -2.76 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

In table 1 we can see Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6%

Risk and Volatility

Acceleron Pharma Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.16 beta. Competitively, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is 105.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.05 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Acceleron Pharma Inc. are 19.3 and 19.3. Competitively, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has 3.4 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Acceleron Pharma Inc. is $56, with potential upside of 26.98%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.6% and 2.5% respectively. About 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. has 0.25% stronger performance while Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has -25.97% weaker performance.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.