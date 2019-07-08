Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 162.74 N/A -2.59 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -6.97 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -46% -35.2%

Liquidity

19.3 and 19.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Acceleron Pharma Inc. Its rival Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.9 and 13.9 respectively. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s upside potential is 45.86% at a $61 average price target. Meanwhile, Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $16, while its potential upside is 16.28%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Acceleron Pharma Inc. seems more appealing than Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.1% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares and 68.3% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 13.9% of Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has 14.33% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.61% -0.92% -0.66% -23.28% 18.82% -3.31% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% 4.79% 83.24% 86.19% 0% 183.86%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. has -3.31% weaker performance while Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has 183.86% stronger performance.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.