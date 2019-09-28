Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Contrasting side by side

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 44 0.00 45.40M -2.76 0.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 5.22M 0.67 18.57

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 102,206,213.42% -35.9% -33.4% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 54,659,685.86% 0% 0%

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Acceleron Pharma Inc. are 19.3 and 19.3. Competitively, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has 19.7 and 19.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$52.25 is Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 29.24%.

Roughly 93.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.2% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.97% are LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19%

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.