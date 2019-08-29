Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Comparison side by side

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 64.95 N/A -2.76 0.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 19.3 and 19.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Karuna Therapeutics Inc. are 39.3 and 39.3 respectively. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s average target price is $56, while its potential upside is 24.75%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.3% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has 33.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Karuna Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.