Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 62.44 N/A -2.76 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6%

Risk and Volatility

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s 1.16 beta indicates that its volatility is 16.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Global Cord Blood Corporation has a 0.17 beta and it is 83.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.3 while its Quick Ratio is 19.3. On the competitive side is, Global Cord Blood Corporation which has a 8.6 Current Ratio and a 8.6 Quick Ratio. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 26.30% upside potential and a consensus price target of $56.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares and 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares. Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Global Cord Blood Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).