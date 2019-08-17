Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Comparing side by side

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 64.77 N/A -2.76 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00

Table 1 highlights Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Acceleron Pharma Inc. is 19.3 while its Current Ratio is 19.3. Meanwhile, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.9 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Acceleron Pharma Inc. is $60.4, with potential upside of 31.30%. On the other hand, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 126.70% and its consensus target price is $18. The results provided earlier shows that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Acceleron Pharma Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares and 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.6% are Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 13.33% are Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.