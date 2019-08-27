Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 60.76 N/A -2.76 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 4.68 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Acceleron Pharma Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Acceleron Pharma Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

Risk & Volatility

Acceleron Pharma Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.16 beta. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.46 beta.

Liquidity

Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.3 and a Quick Ratio of 19.3. Competitively, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Acceleron Pharma Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The upside potential is 29.78% for Acceleron Pharma Inc. with average target price of $56. On the other hand, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s potential upside is 73.30% and its average target price is $7.4. The information presented earlier suggests that BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. looks more robust than Acceleron Pharma Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Acceleron Pharma Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.6% and 60.9%. About 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 3.3% are BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.