Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 61.82 N/A -2.76 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 200 10.66 N/A 3.10 67.86

Demonstrates Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.16 beta indicates that Acceleron Pharma Inc. is 16.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Bio-Techne Corporation’s 1.16 beta is the reason why it is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

19.3 and 19.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Acceleron Pharma Inc. Its rival Bio-Techne Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.3 and 3.4 respectively. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Acceleron Pharma Inc. is $52.33, with potential upside of 19.20%. Competitively Bio-Techne Corporation has a consensus target price of $270, with potential upside of 34.36%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Bio-Techne Corporation is looking more favorable than Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 93.6% and 95.5% respectively. About 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats Acceleron Pharma Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.