Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Comparing side by side

Since Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 42 63.75 N/A -2.76 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 34.01 N/A -2.21 0.00

Demonstrates Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 19.3 and 19.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Arcus Biosciences Inc. are 12.9 and 12.9 respectively. Acceleron Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 41.22% for Acceleron Pharma Inc. with consensus price target of $60.4. Competitively the consensus price target of Arcus Biosciences Inc. is $20, which is potential 195.86% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Arcus Biosciences Inc. appears more favorable than Acceleron Pharma Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares and 47.6% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares. About 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1% are Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Arcus Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats Acceleron Pharma Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.