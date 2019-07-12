Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Comparison side by side

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 155.44 N/A -2.59 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 155.15 N/A -3.87 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4% Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3%

Risk & Volatility

Acceleron Pharma Inc. is 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.32. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s 73.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.73 beta.

Liquidity

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.3 while its Quick Ratio is 19.3. On the competitive side is, Albireo Pharma Inc. which has a 15.5 Current Ratio and a 15.5 Quick Ratio. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Albireo Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 49.29% upside potential and an average price target of $61. Competitively Albireo Pharma Inc. has an average price target of $62, with potential upside of 118.08%. The results provided earlier shows that Albireo Pharma Inc. appears more favorable than Acceleron Pharma Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.1% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.7% of Albireo Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% are Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Albireo Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.61% -0.92% -0.66% -23.28% 18.82% -3.31% Albireo Pharma Inc. 4.41% 18.46% 45.62% 46.52% 22.72% 54.34%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. has -3.31% weaker performance while Albireo Pharma Inc. has 54.34% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats Albireo Pharma Inc.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.