Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) Analysts See $-0.81 EPS; CYBER AGENT ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN J (CYAGF) Shorts Lowered By 4.83%

Analysts expect Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) to report $-0.81 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 28.57% from last quarter’s $-0.63 EPS. After having $-0.34 EPS previously, Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s analysts see 138.24% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $40.43. About 177,576 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces Presentations on Lead Product Candidate Luspatercept at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acceleron Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLRN); 22/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [ERRATA] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-22; 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 12/03/2018 Acceleron to Host Educational Webinar with Leading Clinicians to Provide an Overview of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH); 21/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.58; 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma: ACE-083 Is Currently Being Evaluated in Two Phase 2 Trials: One in FSHD and One in Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA – BELIEVES EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND PROJECTED OPERATING REQUIREMENTS INTO 2021

CYBER AGENT INC ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN J (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) had a decrease of 4.83% in short interest. CYAGF’s SI was 2.80M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.83% from 2.94 million shares previously. It closed at $40.45 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Acceleron Pharma has $5800 highest and $4500 lowest target. $52.25’s average target is 29.24% above currents $40.43 stock price. Acceleron Pharma had 8 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by JP Morgan. The stock of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 17 by Citigroup. The company was downgraded on Friday, May 3 by Barclays Capital. Goldman Sachs reinitiated Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) on Wednesday, May 29 with “Neutral” rating.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. The company has market cap of $2.14 billion. The Company’s therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The company's therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy.

CyberAgent, Inc. operates as an Internet services firm in Japan. The company has market cap of $5.12 billion. It offers blogging, community, and game services for smartphones; and operates as an advertising agency specializing in Internet advertising services. It has a 120.75 P/E ratio. The firm also develops and provides smartphone games for the platforms of other companies, as well as the game platforms, such as Mobage and Gree, App Store, and Google Play.