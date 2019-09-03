Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD)

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) and Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) compete against each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. 20 145.29 N/A -1.65 0.00 Psychemedics Corporation 12 1.10 N/A 0.71 12.62

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. and Psychemedics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. and Psychemedics Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -130.9% -46% Psychemedics Corporation 0.00% 19.1% 13.8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.72 shows that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. is 172.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Psychemedics Corporation’s 32.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.68 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. is 25.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 24. The Current Ratio of rival Psychemedics Corporation is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Psychemedics Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51.8% of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. shares and 59.3% of Psychemedics Corporation shares. 46.2% are Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.4% of Psychemedics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. -3.46% -18.39% -4.21% 1.97% -10.62% 62.43% Psychemedics Corporation 5.5% -9.08% -15.88% -51.6% -56.85% -43.23%

For the past year Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. has 62.43% stronger performance while Psychemedics Corporation has -43.23% weaker performance.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast. The company was formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corporation and changed its name to Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. in December 2012. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time. It offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, and opiates, including heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine. The company offers its services to employers for applicant and employee testing; treatment professionals, law enforcement agencies, school administrators, and parents concerned about their childrenÂ’s drug use; and Fortune 500 companies and small to mid-size corporations. Psychemedics Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.