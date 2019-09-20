Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Both Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) and Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. 20 172.77 N/A -1.65 0.00 Organovo Holdings Inc. 1 12.33 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. and Organovo Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -130.9% -46% Organovo Holdings Inc. 0.00% -70% -63.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.72 beta indicates that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. is 172.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Organovo Holdings Inc. has a 1.86 beta which is 86.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. are 25.4 and 24 respectively. Its competitor Organovo Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.3 and its Quick Ratio is 10.2. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Organovo Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. and Organovo Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.8% and 38.5% respectively. About 46.2% of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Organovo Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. -3.46% -18.39% -4.21% 1.97% -10.62% 62.43% Organovo Holdings Inc. -7.41% -16.45% -59.08% -59.48% -64.68% -56.82%

For the past year Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. has 62.43% stronger performance while Organovo Holdings Inc. has -56.82% weaker performance.

Summary

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Organovo Holdings Inc.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast. The company was formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corporation and changed its name to Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. in December 2012. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Organovo Holdings, Inc., an early commercial stage company, designs and creates functional and three-dimensional (3D) human tissues for use in medical research and therapeutic applications. The company develops 3D human tissue models through internal development and in collaboration with pharmaceutical, academic, and other partners. Its 3D human tissues could be employed in drug discovery and development, biological research, and as therapeutic implants for the treatment of damaged or degenerating tissues and organs. The company offers two commercial products, which include ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. It is also developing a suite of standardized and 3D human tissues for the preclinical assessment of drug effects, including applications in predictive toxicology, absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion, and drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics; customized human tissues as living, dynamic models of human biology, or disease for use in drug discovery and development, and disease modeling; and 3D human tissues for clinical applications, such as therapeutic liver tissue patch. Organovo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.