Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) and Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) compete with each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. 18 188.25 N/A -1.62 0.00 Guardant Health Inc. 63 68.00 N/A -2.80 0.00

Table 1 highlights Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. and Guardant Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. and Guardant Health Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -98.1% -40.3% Guardant Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 22.9 and 21.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Guardant Health Inc. are 10 and 9.8 respectively. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Guardant Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. and Guardant Health Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Guardant Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. has a -3.85% downside potential and an average price target of $22. Competitively the consensus price target of Guardant Health Inc. is $87, which is potential 0.78% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Guardant Health Inc. looks more robust than Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 50.1% of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.1% of Guardant Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.3% of Guardant Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. -4% 2.35% -1.03% 30.88% -4% 66.96% Guardant Health Inc. 19.63% 4.63% 79.87% 103.28% 0% 106.04%

For the past year Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. was less bullish than Guardant Health Inc.

Summary

Guardant Health Inc. beats Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast. The company was formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corporation and changed its name to Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. in December 2012. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Guardant Health, Inc., a precision oncology company, provides non-invasive cancer diagnostics. It offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes from circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA); and GuardantOMNI, a broader panel measuring various genes from ctDNA. The company also provides LUNAR-1 for recurrence detection in cancer survivors; and LUNAR-2 for early detection of cancer in higher risk individuals. Guardant Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.