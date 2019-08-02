Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Both Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) and Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. 20 143.49 N/A -1.65 0.00 Fulgent Genetics Inc. 6 6.50 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -130.9% -46% Fulgent Genetics Inc. 0.00% -10.9% -10.2%

Liquidity

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 25.4 and a Quick Ratio of 24. Competitively, Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.3 and has 11.3 Quick Ratio. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fulgent Genetics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. and Fulgent Genetics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Fulgent Genetics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. has a 26.15% upside potential and a consensus price target of $22.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. and Fulgent Genetics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.8% and 6.9%. Insiders owned 46.2% of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 38.1% of Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. -3.46% -18.39% -4.21% 1.97% -10.62% 62.43% Fulgent Genetics Inc. 7.77% -0.3% 0.15% 74.35% 37.04% 110.09%

For the past year Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Fulgent Genetics Inc.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast. The company was formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corporation and changed its name to Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. in December 2012. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., a technology company, focuses on providing genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The companyÂ’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes. It primarily serves hospitals and medical institutions. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Temple City, California.