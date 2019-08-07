Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM)

As Medical Laboratories & Research businesses, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) and Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. 20 139.96 N/A -1.65 0.00 Fluidigm Corporation 12 4.07 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 highlights Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. and Fluidigm Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. and Fluidigm Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -130.9% -46% Fluidigm Corporation 0.00% -91.4% -25.8%

Risk and Volatility

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 172.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.72 beta. Fluidigm Corporation’s 113.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.13 beta.

Liquidity

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 25.4 while its Quick Ratio is 24. On the competitive side is, Fluidigm Corporation which has a 3.3 Current Ratio and a 2.9 Quick Ratio. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Fluidigm Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. and Fluidigm Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Fluidigm Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. has a 29.34% upside potential and a consensus target price of $22. Meanwhile, Fluidigm Corporation’s consensus target price is $14.33, while its potential upside is 103.26%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Fluidigm Corporation seems more appealing than Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.8% of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.5% of Fluidigm Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 46.2% of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Fluidigm Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. -3.46% -18.39% -4.21% 1.97% -10.62% 62.43% Fluidigm Corporation 0% -2.57% -11.45% 37.11% 94.54% 36.31%

For the past year Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Fluidigm Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. beats Fluidigm Corporation.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast. The company was formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corporation and changed its name to Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. in December 2012. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research. It offers preparatory instruments, such as access array system, juno system, and callisto system; analytical instruments comprising biomark HD and EP1 systems; integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs) consisting of access array, juno genotyping, dynamic array, digital array, flex six, and callisto IFCs; and assays and reagents, including delta gene and SNP type assays, access array target-specific primers and targeted sequencing prep primers, and targeted DNA Seq library assays. The company also provides C1 single-cell systems, polaris systems, C1 IFCs, polaris IFCs, helios/CyTOF 2 systems, maxpar reagents, imaging mass cytometer instruments and reagents, and laser ablation modules. It serves academic institutions; clinical research laboratories; biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and agricultural biotechnology companies; and contract research organizations. Fluidigm Corporation distributes its systems through direct sales force and support organizations located in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific, and through distributors or sales agents in various European, Latin American, Middle Eastern, and the Asia-Pacific countries. The company was formerly known as Mycometrix Corporation and changed its name to Fluidigm Corporation in April 2001. Fluidigm Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.