Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) and Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY), both competing one another are Medical Laboratories & Research companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. 20 151.78 N/A -1.65 0.00 Brainsway Ltd. 10 5.52 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. and Brainsway Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) and Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -130.9% -46% Brainsway Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. and Brainsway Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Brainsway Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Brainsway Ltd. is $16, which is potential 59.84% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 51.8% of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Brainsway Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 46.2% are Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. -3.46% -18.39% -4.21% 1.97% -10.62% 62.43% Brainsway Ltd. -2.61% -6.28% -10.14% 0% 0% -10.87%

For the past year Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. has 62.43% stronger performance while Brainsway Ltd. has -10.87% weaker performance.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast. The company was formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corporation and changed its name to Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. in December 2012. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.