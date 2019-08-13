Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (AXDX) Reaches $18.23 After 9.00% Up Move; Magnetar Financial Raised Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Position

The stock of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.61% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $18.23. About 177,330 shares traded. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has declined 10.62% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AXDX News: 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS INC – EXPECTS TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY PREPAYMENT AMOUNT OF THE PREPAID FORWARD; 21/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics announces sizeable release of new data at ECCMID 2018; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 37C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 23/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS- AN ENTITY AFFILIATED WITH ONE OF ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS’S DIRECTORS HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE AN AGGREGATE OF $30 MLN OF NOTES; 30/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics to Review First Quarter 2018 Results on May 9th; 09/05/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Short-Interest Ratio Up 55% to 92 Days; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc (65VII) 65VII Diagnostic, Reagents, Test Kit; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS – EXPECTS TO ENTER PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED PREPAID FORWARD WITH AFFILIATE OF ONE OF INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES; 23/03/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. Announces Pricing of $150 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 23/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS INC – SALE OF NOTES TO INITIAL PURCHASERS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ABOUT $145.6 MLN IN NET PROCEEDS TO ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICSThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $993.77 million company. It was reported on Aug, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $19.87 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:AXDX worth $89.44M more.

Magnetar Financial Llc increased Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) stake by 403.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Magnetar Financial Llc acquired 42,907 shares as Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD)’s stock rose 2.63%. The Magnetar Financial Llc holds 53,530 shares with $637,000 value, up from 10,623 last quarter. Quad / Graphics Inc now has $540.62M valuation. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.49. About 176,086 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 25.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 25.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 4,000 shares. Thompson Invest Inc invested in 0.14% or 33,700 shares. 55,638 are held by Point72 Asset Mngmt L P. Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 1.44% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). D E Shaw Inc holds 0% or 40,478 shares. Moreover, Hightower Advisors Ltd Co has 0% invested in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) for 9,872 shares. Intll Grp holds 16,624 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 60,000 are owned by Oz Management Limited Partnership. Rhumbline Advisers owns 34,754 shares. Alliancebernstein L P stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Northern Tru Corporation has 0% invested in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) for 359,134 shares. Blair William Il holds 0.09% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) or 694,522 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 6,519 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 3.64M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States. The company has market cap of $993.77 million. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corporation and changed its name to Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. in December 2012.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Asset holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 552,231 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Com owns 119,315 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 206,286 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California-based Charles Schwab Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Walthausen & Company Ltd Liability Company reported 639,990 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 6,528 shares. James Research has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Muzinich & invested 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). The New York-based Tower Research Cap Limited Liability (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Brown Advisory holds 0% or 28,360 shares in its portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 13,691 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mackenzie holds 62,271 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal And General Gru Public Llc accumulated 7,992 shares. 20,073 are owned by Pnc Finance Serv Group. Putnam Investments Lc invested in 0.01% or 244,899 shares.

