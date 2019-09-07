Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) and Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) Comparing side by side

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) and Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) have been rivals in the Medical Laboratories & Research for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. 20 156.80 N/A -1.65 0.00 Twist Bioscience Corporation 27 20.58 N/A -3.52 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. and Twist Bioscience Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -130.9% -46% Twist Bioscience Corporation 0.00% 264.4% -63.3%

Liquidity

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 25.4 while its Quick Ratio is 24. On the competitive side is, Twist Bioscience Corporation which has a 6.5 Current Ratio and a 6.3 Quick Ratio. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Twist Bioscience Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. and Twist Bioscience Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.8% and 30.3%. Insiders held roughly 46.2% of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Twist Bioscience Corporation has 21.09% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. -3.46% -18.39% -4.21% 1.97% -10.62% 62.43% Twist Bioscience Corporation 5.41% 13.88% 34.88% 44.78% 0% 46.04%

For the past year Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. was more bullish than Twist Bioscience Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. beats Twist Bioscience Corporation.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast. The company was formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corporation and changed its name to Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. in December 2012. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.