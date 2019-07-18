Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (AXDX) Analysts See $-0.40 EPS; Clorox Company (the (CLX) Sellers Decreased By 0.07% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) to report $-0.40 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 6.98% from last quarter’s $-0.43 EPS. After having $-0.40 EPS previously, Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18.87. About 22,014 shares traded. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has declined 4.00% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AXDX News: 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS – EXPECTS TO ENTER PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED PREPAID FORWARD WITH AFFILIATE OF ONE OF INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc (65VII) 65VII Diagnostic, Reagents, Test Kit; 09/05/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Short-Interest Ratio Up 55% to 92 Days; 23/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS INC – SALE OF NOTES TO INITIAL PURCHASERS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ABOUT $145.6 MLN IN NET PROCEEDS TO ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS; 23/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS- AN ENTITY AFFILIATED WITH ONE OF ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS’S DIRECTORS HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE AN AGGREGATE OF $30 MLN OF NOTES; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Accelerate Diagnostics Inc- Accelerate PhenoTest BC kit, Ref #10101018. The firm name on the label is Accelerate; 23/03/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. Announces Pricing of $150 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS $150M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 22/03/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. Announces $150M Convertible Notes Offering; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $126.8M

Clorox Company (the (NYSE:CLX) had a decrease of 0.07% in short interest. CLX’s SI was 7.94 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.07% from 7.95M shares previously. With 1.30M avg volume, 6 days are for Clorox Company (the (NYSE:CLX)’s short sellers to cover CLX’s short positions. The SI to Clorox Company (the’s float is 6.21%. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $159.66. About 142,061 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Gross Margin Fell 120 Basis Points to 42.8%; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expect Nutranext Acquisition to Close in Fiscal 4Q ending June 3; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL,WM PARTNERS SELLS PLATFORM TO CLOROX FOR $700M; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Clorox’s Usd Bonds; Outlook Stable; 30/03/2018 – Brita® And Stephen Curry Seek To Make A Long-Lasting Impact In Schools Nationwide; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Affected by Industrywide Cost Pressures in Near Term; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180921: The Clorox Company; HPH Specialized International Fund 1, LP; 20/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Vanterra and WM’s HPH Specialized Fund I for $700 Million; 24/05/2018 – Clorox Anticipates Maintaining Debt-to-Ebitda Ratio Within Target Range of 2-2.5 Times

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold The Clorox Company shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct reported 0.06% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Dean Inv Assocs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.92% or 39,519 shares. Cadinha & Ltd Liability holds 0.54% or 17,238 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 53,919 shares. First Retail Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Invest has invested 0.2% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Susquehanna Interest Group Llp reported 0% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Company holds 0.1% or 2,717 shares. 4,929 were reported by Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il. Pittenger And Anderson Inc has 0.6% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 48,020 shares. Texas Yale holds 26,570 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.18% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Page Arthur B accumulated 1,809 shares. New England Research & invested in 6,650 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% or 15,249 shares. Benin Management invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. The company has market cap of $20.34 billion. It operates through four divisions: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. It has a 26.13 P/E ratio. The firm offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighters and color boosters; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the Clorox, Dispatch, Aplicare, HealthLink, and Clorox Healthcare brands.

Among 4 analysts covering Clorox (NYSE:CLX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Clorox had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight” on Monday, April 8. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, May 2 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Sell” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, March 20. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Hold” rating and $157 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Wells Fargo.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.63 million activity. Laszlo Matthew T sold $1.63 million worth of stock.

