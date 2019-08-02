Accelerate Diagnostics (Call) (AXDX) Shareholder Oracle Investment Management Lowered Its Holding by $407,100 as Market Valuation Declined; Coatue Management Increased Its Tableau Software (DATA) Position by $7.18 Million

Oracle Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (Call) (AXDX) by 66.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc sold 407,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 206,400 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $377,000, down from 613,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $947.88M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $17.41. About 83,879 shares traded. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has declined 10.62% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AXDX News: 23/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS INC – SALE OF NOTES TO INITIAL PURCHASERS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ABOUT $145.6 MLN IN NET PROCEEDS TO ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Accelerate Diagnostics Inc- Accelerate PhenoTest BC kit, Ref #10101018. The firm name on the label is Accelerate; 23/04/2018 – DJ Accelerate Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXDX); 23/03/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. Announces Pricing of $150 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 37C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 30/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics to Review First Quarter 2018 Results on May 9th; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS INC – EXPECTS TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY PREPAYMENT AMOUNT OF THE PREPAID FORWARD; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS $150M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 23/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS- AN ENTITY AFFILIATED WITH ONE OF ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS’S DIRECTORS HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE AN AGGREGATE OF $30 MLN OF NOTES; 21/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics announces sizeable release of new data at ECCMID 2018

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 56,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 2.47M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $314.25M, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38B and $9.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chicos Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS) by 110,119 shares to 32,033 shares, valued at $136,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc by 381,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,135 shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 106,821 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Llc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). 6,210 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd. Citigroup holds 25,601 shares. Hollencrest Capital invested in 2.59% or 155,160 shares. Paloma Prtn Management Company reported 11,300 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co holds 0% or 110 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Limited Co owns 25,241 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 50 shares. Gotham Asset Lc holds 8,307 shares. The New York-based Amalgamated Bank has invested 0.05% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Ameriprise Finance Inc invested in 6,391 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Castleark Management Lc has 0.07% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 15,255 shares. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.03% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 76,334 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $-0.40 earnings per share, up 6.98% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.43 per share. After $-0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.