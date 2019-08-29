Accelerate Diagnostics (Call) (AXDX) Shareholder Oracle Investment Management Decreased Its Holding as Share Price Declined; Oberweis Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (MLNX) by 299.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 214,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 285,590 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.80M, up from 71,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $107.76. About 68,082 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX 1Q REV. $251.0M, EST. $244.8M; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Had Seen 2Q Rev $255M-$265M; 07/03/2018 – Starboard: Open to Talks With Mellanox Board, Management for ‘Constructive Solution’; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.03 BLN TO $1.05 BLN; 07/03/2018 – MELLANOX TO HOLD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MTG OF HOLDERS IN MAY; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees 2Q Non-GAAP Gross Margins 68.5%-69.5%; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Sends Letter to Shareholders; 29/05/2018 – Mellanox Launches Ground-Breaking Open Hyper-Scalable Enterprise Framework

Oracle Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (Call) (AXDX) by 66.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc sold 407,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 206,400 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $377,000, down from 613,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $19.24. About 29,110 shares traded. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has declined 10.62% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AXDX News: 22/03/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. Announces $150M Convertible Notes Offering; 21/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics announces sizeable release of new data at ECCMID 2018; 24/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. Announces $150 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 09/05/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Short-Interest Ratio Up 55% to 92 Days; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 37C; 30/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics to Review First Quarter 2018 Results on May 9th; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS – EXPECTS TO ENTER PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED PREPAID FORWARD WITH AFFILIATE OF ONE OF INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westchester Capital Management Lc owns 311,400 shares. Kennedy Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Intrust Bank Na reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0.01% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Gam Ag has 15,600 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Oberweis Asset Management invested 6.79% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Fil Ltd invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Moreover, Parametric Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 26,520 shares. 36,207 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Americas. Highland Mgmt LP accumulated 53,000 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Group Inc Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 4,198 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 8,484 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.21 million activity.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $498.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) by 20,800 shares to 20,900 shares, valued at $715,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyber (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,170 shares, and cut its stake in Mastec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

